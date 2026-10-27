JSW Infrastructure profit dips to 318 cr despite revenue rise
Business
JSW Infrastructure saw its net profit drop by 12% to ₹318 crore in the September quarter, even though revenue actually jumped 17% to ₹1,481 crore.
The dip in profit didn't slow everything down. EBITDA rose 11% to ₹674 crore, and the company recorded net cash of ₹1,693 crore.
JSW Infrastructure cargo volumes up 8%
Even with the profit slip, JSW's core business showed growth: cargo volumes at Indian ports went up by 8%, and revenue from port operations climbed 9%.
Logistics was a bright spot too. Thanks to expanding rail services, logistics revenue shot up from ₹163 crore last year to ₹279 crore this quarter.
So while profits dipped, the company's main operations are still heading in the right direction.