JSW MG Motor India selects 8 startups for developer program
JSW MG Motor India just picked eight startups for its MG Developer Program Season 6.0, all set to work on cool projects in AI, mobility, and supply chains.
These teams were chosen from over 130 applicants and will get to test their ideas with the company and its partners: think real-world automotive solutions, not just theory.
Program has received over 1,600 entries
Startups like Nayan Technologies (AI for road smarts), Technod8.AI (developing an AI Brain), LiveNSense (industrial AI), and LW3 (EV battery compliance) are among those selected.
Since launching in 2019, this program has received more than 1,600 startup entries across its editions.
"The next wave of transformation in the automotive industry will be driven by innovators who can connect these ecosystems and create solutions with real-world impact," said Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director of JSW MG Motor India, with support from big names like DPIIT, Startup India, and Jio.