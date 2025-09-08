Next Article
JSW Steel's stock jumps 3% on strong quarterly results
JSW Steel's stock climbed nearly 3% on Monday after the company posted strong results for April-June 2025, reaching ₹1,104 per share and landing among the Nifty 50's top gainers.
But while this quarter looked bright, the company's overall performance for the financial year wasn't as upbeat.
JSW Steel's Q1 FY26 (April-June) revenue at ₹43,147 crore
In Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), JSW Steel's revenue edged up to ₹43,147 crore and net profit more than doubled to ₹2,309 crore versus last year.
Earnings per share also jumped to ₹8.95 from ₹3.47.
However, looking at the full year (FY25), both revenue and profit dropped compared to FY24—net profit fell sharply from ₹9,145 crore to ₹3,802 crore.
Still, shareholders got a final dividend of ₹2.80 per share in July.