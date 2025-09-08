JSW Steel's stock jumps 3% on strong quarterly results

JSW Steel's Q1 FY26 (April-June) revenue at ₹43,147 crore

In Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), JSW Steel's revenue edged up to ₹43,147 crore and net profit more than doubled to ₹2,309 crore versus last year.

Earnings per share also jumped to ₹8.95 from ₹3.47.

However, looking at the full year (FY25), both revenue and profit dropped compared to FY24—net profit fell sharply from ₹9,145 crore to ₹3,802 crore.

Still, shareholders got a final dividend of ₹2.80 per share in July.