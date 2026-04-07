Jubilant FoodWorks shares hit 2 year low after weak sales Business Apr 07, 2026

Jubilant FoodWorks, the company behind Domino's Pizza in India, just saw its shares tumble to a two-year low.

The main reason? Their same-store sales barely grew, just 0.2% this quarter compared to 5% last time, even though overall revenue jumped by 19.1%.

It's a clear sign that people are still holding back on spending.