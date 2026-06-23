Judge allows most claims in Workday AI discrimination suit
Workday, a big name in human resources software, is in hot water after a California lawsuit accused its artificial intelligence-powered (AI) hiring tool of unfairly screening out certain job applicants.
The suit says this violates anti-discrimination laws and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A judge recently let most of the case move forward, so Workday will have to answer these claims.
Lawsuit: Workday AI excludes disabled candidates
The lawsuit argues that Workday's software uses things like employment gaps to filter out candidates with disabilities, and also shows bias against Black applicants, women, and people over 40.
While a claim about Asian American discrimination was dismissed for technical reasons, the case highlights how AI in hiring can quietly reinforce old biases, something more than 80% of US employers now need to think about.
If the court sides with the plaintiffs, it could push other companies to rethink their own AI hiring practices.