Judge allows most claims in Workday AI discrimination suit

Lawsuit: Workday AI excludes disabled candidates

The lawsuit argues that Workday's software uses things like employment gaps to filter out candidates with disabilities, and also shows bias against Black applicants, women, and people over 40.

While a claim about Asian American discrimination was dismissed for technical reasons, the case highlights how AI in hiring can quietly reinforce old biases, something more than 80% of US employers now need to think about.

If the court sides with the plaintiffs, it could push other companies to rethink their own AI hiring practices.