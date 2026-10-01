Judge Amit Mehta dismisses Chegg, Penske Media suits against Google
Business
A US judge just threw out lawsuits from Chegg and Penske Media, which claimed Google was hurting their website traffic by using their content in AI-generated summaries.
Judge Amit Mehta said their arguments didn't hold up: just hoping for more clicks from Google isn't the same as having an actual agreement.
Plaintiffs say AI summaries cut revenue
Chegg and Penske argued that Google's search dominance forced them to accept AI-made content snippets, which they say cut into their revenue.
But the judge made it clear: antitrust laws aren't meant to solve every problem caused by digital innovation.
This decision follows an earlier failed attempt by a publisher to take on Google in court over similar issues.