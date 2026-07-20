Judge declines to pause Meta layoffs, case moves to arbitration
Meta is moving ahead with layoffs for 26 employees, even after they raised concerns about the company's A.I.-powered evaluation tools being unfair.
A US judge refused to pause the process but left the door open for future review if stronger evidence comes up.
The dispute will now shift to private arbitration.
Workers allege Metamate biased against leave
Workers say A.I. systems like "Metamate" and productivity trackers punished those on medical or family leave, using things like keystrokes and emails to score performance.
Meta insists managers made the final calls, not algorithms.
While these employees are still technically on payroll, they've been locked out of company systems since May, and more layoffs are expected in August.
This case is one of the first big challenges to how A.I. is used in workplace decisions.