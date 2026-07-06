Judge refuses to overturn jury finding Musk misled Twitter investors

Investor class action continues, $2.5B estimate

The case centered on two tweets from May 2022, where Musk raised alarms about fake and spam accounts on Twitter.

The judge ruled the first tweet spread false information and led to a big drop in Twitter's stock, but said the second tweet didn't really move the market.

The judge also kept the investor class action going and allowed interest payments for those impacted. A lawyer for the plaintiffs had estimated damages could total about $2.5 billion.

No word yet from Musk's legal team on what comes next.