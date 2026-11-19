Judge rejects JPMorgan Chase bid to dismiss Rana harassment lawsuit
A US judge just said no to JPMorgan Chase's attempt to throw out a sexual harassment and racial discrimination case brought by former banker Chirayu Rana.
The lawsuit targets both the bank and executive Lorna Hajdini.
Judge Lewis Kaplan made it clear that these issues should be sorted out in court, not through PR moves.
Rana alleges sexual coercion Hajdini denies
Rana claims Hajdini sexually coerced him and that JPMorgan let racist comments about his Nepalese background slide. Both Hajdini and the bank deny it.
Hajdini is even suing Rana for defamation.
The bank argued the case should be dropped because it believes Rana encouraged false witness statements, but Judge Kaplan said deciding who is telling the truth is up to a jury, so everyone should get ready for trial.