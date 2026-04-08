Julia Liuson to step down from Microsoft, join CoreAI advisory
Business
Julia Liuson, who has been with Microsoft for over three decades and led its developer division for the last 12 years, is stepping down.
The $7.5 billion GitHub deal happened during her tenure.
Liuson will stick around until June 2026 before shifting to an advisory role under CoreAI chief Jay Parikh.
GitHub leadership now reports to CoreAI
Liuson's exit follows other big changes, including former GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke leaving and GitHub's leadership team reporting directly to CoreAI.
These shifts are part of a bigger executive shuffle at Microsoft, with a new Copilot boss and Mustafa Suleyman focusing on Microsoft's AI models.