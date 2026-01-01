JuliaHub raises $65 million and launches Dyad 3.0 AI platform

Dyad 3.0 learns from real-world data

Dyad 3.0 uses advanced agentic AI to handle tough engineering tasks, automate simulations, and spot potential failures before they happen, all in one workspace.

While software has embraced AI, hardware engineering has lagged behind; JuliaHub CEO Viral Shah says Dyad 3.0 bridges that gap by learning from real-world data so designs actually work in practice, helping meet the world's huge infrastructure needs for the future.