JuliaHub raises $65 million and launches Dyad 3.0 AI platform
Business
JuliaHub just scored $65 million in fresh funding from investors like Dorilton Capital and former Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia.
Along with the big raise, it has rolled out Dyad 3.0, a new AI platform that aims to make designing and testing things like heat pumps and satellites way faster and smarter.
Dyad 3.0 learns from real-world data
Dyad 3.0 uses advanced agentic AI to handle tough engineering tasks, automate simulations, and spot potential failures before they happen, all in one workspace.
While software has embraced AI, hardware engineering has lagged behind; JuliaHub CEO Viral Shah says Dyad 3.0 bridges that gap by learning from real-world data so designs actually work in practice, helping meet the world's huge infrastructure needs for the future.