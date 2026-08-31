Julius Mugabo sues Transport for London over license delays
Business
Julius Mugabo, a 55-year-old Uber driver, took Transport for London (TfL) to court after long delays in renewing his private hire license left him unable to work and struggling financially.
Even though he submitted his paperwork in late 2025, his license expired in March 2026, leading to mounting debts and even the risk of eviction.
Mugabo's license restored after court action
Mugabo finally got his license back only after starting legal proceedings.
A High Court judge said the delay had "immediate and serious consequences" for Mugabo's family.
His case isn't unique: almost 18,000 other drivers have received goodwill payments of between £300 and £500 from TfL for similar delays.
TfL has admitted its processing failures and is now waiting for the next steps in court.