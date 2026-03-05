Jump into AI wholeheartedly: Cognizant's Rajesh Varrier

Varrier pointed out that having domain knowledge and tech skills is key for using AI in areas like claims and fraud detection. He believes a massive $5 trillion investment in AI infrastructure by 2030 could be as game-changing as computers were in the '90s.

Varrier says staying curious and always learning is essential

He also highlighted how small businesses can move fast with the right mindset—and that India's huge pool of tech talent can help make the country an AI powerhouse.

Cognizant is already teaming up with colleges to update what students learn, and Varrier says staying curious and always learning is essential if you want to keep up with tech's rapid pace.