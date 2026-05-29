June 2026 updates bring tax, ATM, UPI and solar changes
Big updates are coming your way in June 2026: think new tax rules, some ATM-related fees may increase, tighter UPI security, and stricter standards for solar projects.
The goal? Safer digital payments, more perks for salaried folks, and a bigger push toward green energy.
Advance tax 15% due June 15
If you owe over ₹10,000 in taxes this year, your first advance payment (15% of what you estimate) is due by June 15 to dodge penalties.
Good news for salaried employees: the Children Education Allowance jumps to ₹3,000 a month per child and hostel allowance goes up to ₹9,000.
Bengaluru and Ahmedabad now qualify for a bigger HRA exemption (50%).
On the banking side, expect some banks to hike ATM withdrawal fees, and UPI transfers will now show verified recipient names, so you know exactly who's getting your money.
For anyone interested in renewables: government-backed solar projects must use certified equipment from an approved list starting this June.