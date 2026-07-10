June equity mutual fund inflows rise 26.5% to ₹28,961 cr
Business
June saw equity mutual funds get a big boost, with inflows rising 26.5% to ₹28,961 crore, up from ₹22,897 crore in May.
The industry's total assets under management also nudged up to ₹82.22 lakh crore, showing steady interest from investors.
Mid-cap funds lead ₹6,090.2 cr inflows
Mid-cap funds were the clear favorites, pulling in ₹6,090.2 crore in June. Small-cap and large-cap funds followed with ₹5,602 crore and ₹2,067.5 crore, respectively.
Sectoral and thematic funds also saw a surge. While ELSS continued to see some outflows, hybrid funds attracted strong inflows of ₹12,892.8 crore.
Gold ETFs bounced back too, while debt categories had mixed results: liquid and corporate bond funds saw outflows but overall growth stayed on track.