Juniper Green Energy raises ₹539.4cr in anchor sale before IPO
Business
Juniper Green Energy just pulled in ₹539.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of its big IPO launch Thursday.
The company handed out 2.4 crore shares at ₹225 each to 31 major players, including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund.
Most of these shares, about 75%, went to Indian mutual funds across nine fund houses.
Juniper plans ₹683.24cr debt, ₹728.69cr subsidiaries
Juniper plans to use the IPO funds mainly to pay off debt (₹683.24 crore) and boost its subsidiaries (₹728.69 crore), with the rest set aside for general business needs.
Shares will hit the BSE and NSE on August 6, so keep an eye out if you're tracking green energy stocks.