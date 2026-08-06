Juniper Green Energy shares open 9% higher, ₹13,769.8 cr valuation
Juniper Green Energy kicked off its stock market journey with a strong start: shares opened at ₹245 on the NSE, about 9% higher than their issue price of ₹225.
On the BSE, they began trading at ₹242. After listing, the company's market value stood at a hefty ₹13,769.8 crore.
IPO raises ₹1,800 cr for debt
The IPO raised ₹1,800 crore and saw solid demand, being subscribed 7.97 times at close.
Most of this cash is going toward paying off loans (₹683.2 crore) and helping out its subsidiaries with debt (₹728.7 crore).
The rest covers general expenses.
Juniper Green Energy has 7,910.2 MW
Backed by AT Capital Group, Juniper Green Energy has built up a massive renewable energy portfolio, 7,910.2 MW (10,247.1 MWp) as of June 30, 2026, making it one of India's largest independent power producers.
Major investors like Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Nippon India Mutual Fund also jumped in during the IPO anchor round.