Jury dismisses Musk suit against Sam Altman and Greg Brockman Business May 20, 2026

Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman has been dismissed by a jury.

Musk accused them of misusing charitable funds when OpenAI created a for-profit affiliate, but the jury rejected his claims, and late filing was one factor that weakened the case, mainly because he filed too late and evidence showed his own actions contradicted what he alleged.