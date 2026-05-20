Jury dismisses Musk suit against Sam Altman and Greg Brockman
Business
Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman has been dismissed by a jury.
Musk accused them of misusing charitable funds when OpenAI created a for-profit affiliate, but the jury rejected his claims, and late filing was one factor that weakened the case, mainly because he filed too late and evidence showed his own actions contradicted what he alleged.
Witnesses say Musk offered free Teslas
In court, it came out that Musk had moved OpenAI researchers to Tesla's Autopilot team without paying OpenAI.
Greg Brockman testified that Musk used charity resources for his own company, and witnesses described how Musk tried to gain control of OpenAI's for-profit arm with incentives and threats, including offering free Teslas.