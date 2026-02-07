Why Uber has to pay a US passenger $8.5M

A federal jury in Phoenix has held Uber responsible for the sexual assault of a passenger, marking a major development in the ongoing battle over passenger safety. The jury awarded $8.5 million in damages to Jaylynn Dean, who alleged she was raped by her Uber driver during a ride to her hotel in November 2023. The ruling could set a precedent for over 3,000 similar cases currently pending in US federal court.

Appeal intention Uber to appeal decision Uber maintains that it cannot be held liable for the criminal actions of drivers on its platform. The company has faced years of criticism over passenger safety issues. After the verdict, Uber spokesperson Matt Kallman reiterated the company's stance, stating they plan to appeal the decision. He argued, "This verdict affirms that Uber acted responsibly and has invested meaningfully in rider safety," emphasizing "We will continue to put safety at the heart of everything we do," despite the jury's decision.

Assault reports Uber's safety report reveals thousands of sexual assault cases Uber's latest US safety report revealed that between 2017 and 2022, the company received over 12,500 reports of sexual assault. Nearly 70% of these reports were against drivers. Despite this grim statistic, Uber has continued to defend its position on liability for driver conduct. The case was presided over by US District Judge Charles Breyer, who is also overseeing all similar federal lawsuits against Uber.

