Jury-led 1-of-a-kind startup awards 2026 seeks internet-first startups in India
The One of a Kind Startup Awards 2026, by The Economic Times and Cashfree Payments, is all about spotlighting India's most exciting internet-first startups.
If your company was incorporated after April 2020 and makes up to ₹10 crore, you can apply until May 28.
What really stands out is the jury (two seasoned investors, a unicorn founder, and a policymaker) ready to pick the next big thing.
Jury: 2 investors, a founder, policymaker
Meet Vikram Chachra (8i Ventures), who's backed names like Slice and Blue Tokai with an eye for founders who solve real problems.
Saurabh Garg (NoBroker) turned his startup into India's first proptech unicorn against the odds.
Kanika Agarrwal (India Quotient) loves betting on bold ideas: think ShareChat and SUGAR Cosmetics.
And PS Madanagopal (MeitY Startup Hub) champions innovation in smaller cities through initiatives like GENESIS.