Jury-led 1-of-a-kind startup awards 2026 seeks internet-first startups in India Business May 12, 2026

The One of a Kind Startup Awards 2026, by The Economic Times and Cashfree Payments, is all about spotlighting India's most exciting internet-first startups.

If your company was incorporated after April 2020 and makes up to ₹10 crore, you can apply until May 28.

What really stands out is the jury (two seasoned investors, a unicorn founder, and a policymaker) ready to pick the next big thing.