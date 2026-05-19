Jury tosses Musk $150B lawsuit against OpenAI Microsoft Sam Altman
Business
Elon Musk's massive $150 billion lawsuit against OpenAI, Microsoft and Sam Altman just got tossed out by a US jury.
Musk argued that OpenAI ditched its nonprofit mission for profits, helped along by Microsoft's big investments.
But the jury said he waited too long to file: the claims missed California's three-year deadline.
Judge Rogers clears IPO path
With the case dismissed, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers cleared the way for OpenAI to move ahead with its IPO, which could happen later this year.
Musk isn't backing down: he called the dismissal a "calendar technicality" and plans to appeal.
The trial also spotlighted some major internal conflicts over OpenAI's shift from nonprofit beginnings to its current Public Benefit Corporation structure.