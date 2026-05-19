Jury tosses Musk $150B lawsuit against OpenAI Microsoft Sam Altman

Judge Rogers clears IPO path

With the case dismissed, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers cleared the way for OpenAI to move ahead with its IPO, which could happen later this year.

Musk isn't backing down: he called the dismissal a "calendar technicality" and plans to appeal.

The trial also spotlighted some major internal conflicts over OpenAI's shift from nonprofit beginnings to its current Public Benefit Corporation structure.