Juspay raises $50M, turns unicorn with $1.2B valuation

Juspay, a leading payments infrastructure company, has raised $50 million in a Series D follow-on round led by WestBridge Capital. The investment values the Bengaluru-based start-up at $1.2 billion and will be used to accelerate its global expansion and strengthen its position as a core payments infrastructure provider for enterprises and banks. The funding comes amid rising demand from large merchants and financial institutions for full-stack, scalable, and reliable payments platforms to handle increasing digital transaction volumes across markets.

Strategic use Funding mix to support global expansion and technology investments The latest funding round is a mix of primary and secondary transactions. The primary capital will be used for Juspay's international expansion and further investment in its technology stack. Meanwhile, the secondary component will provide liquidity to early investors and employees holding ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plans). This is the second liquidity event facilitated by the company in a year.

Growth strategy Juspay's global expansion plans and technological advancements Juspay plans to use the funds to expand its presence in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Europe, UK and North America. The company also intends to invest in strengthening its payments infrastructure and enhancing its artificial intelligence capabilities for better merchant experience and internal productivity. "This round reflects our growth and provides liquidity opportunities for our early investors and team members who have been part of this journey," said Sheetal Lalwani, co-founder & COO of Juspay.

Investor insight WestBridge Capital backs Juspay's evolution as a full-stack provider Deepak Ramineedi, partner at WestBridge Capital, said Juspay's transformation into a full-stack payments infrastructure provider was a key reason behind their investment. "They have moved from payment orchestration to building core payments infrastructure for banks and enterprises while maintaining a sustainable growth trajectory," he added. Founded in 2012, Juspay has been providing payment infrastructure to enterprises and banks for seamless digital transactions.

