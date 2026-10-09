Juspay revenue up 29% to ₹664cr, posts ₹90cr loss

Juspay, the Bengaluru payments tech company behind the scenes for brands like Amazon and Flipkart, saw its revenue climb 29% to ₹664 crore in FY26.

But with investments in AI and expanding overseas, it posted a net loss of ₹90 crore this year.

If you leave out ESOP costs, profit was ₹33 crore. In FY25, Juspay recorded a net profit of ₹62 crore.