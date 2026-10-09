Juspay revenue up 29% to ₹664cr, posts ₹90cr loss
Juspay, the Bengaluru payments tech company behind the scenes for brands like Amazon and Flipkart, saw its revenue climb 29% to ₹664 crore in FY26.
But with investments in AI and expanding overseas, it posted a net loss of ₹90 crore this year.
If you leave out ESOP costs, profit was ₹33 crore. In FY25, Juspay recorded a net profit of ₹62 crore.
Juspay expands globally, crosses $1T TPV
Juspay isn't just growing at home: it expanded into Asia-Pacific, Europe, the US Latin America, and the Middle East this year.
Daily transaction volume rose to 400 million and annualized TPV exceeded $1 trillion.
The company's AI tools, Xyne, Breeze Universal, and Genius, are open-source enterprise AI platform, enables brand discovery and agentic commerce, and help enterprise teams analyze payment data and manage payment operations.
Even though international markets are still a small slice of revenue (under 10%), Juspay is betting they'll grow fast.