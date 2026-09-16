Juspay's Ishan Sharma warns agentic commerce risks becoming dystopian
Business
At the Global Fintech Fest 2026, Juspay's Ishan Sharma discussed "agentic commerce," a future where AI agents handle your digital payments for you.
While it sounds futuristic and convenient, Sharma also pointed out it could get a bit "dystopian" if not handled carefully.
India sees 350 million transactions daily
Sharma highlighted how India's payment scene has exploded, with daily transactions at a current scale of 350 million transactions/day, and even brands like Maruti Suzuki and Decathlon are now on board.
He credited India's forward-thinking regulations, saying they give companies like Juspay a shot at taking Indian tech global, from Bengaluru all the way to Berlin.