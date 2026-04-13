Just Dial net profit down 36.6% despite revenue growth
Business
Just Dial's net profit dropped approximately 36.6% in Q4 FY26, falling to ₹100 crore from Q4 FY25's ₹160 crore (the same period last year),
even though revenue actually went up by approximately 6.2% to ₹307.2 crore.
So, more money coming in, but profits still slipped.
Just Dial adds over 1.8 million listings
The company's core earnings (EBITDA) saw a small boost, but other income fell sharply and website traffic dipped by nearly 5%, with most users now on mobile.
Still, Just Dial added more than 1.8 million new listings and saw big jumps in geocoded data and user reviews.
Chief Growth Officer Shwetank Dixit says they're leaning into AI tools to work smarter and plan to keep pushing tech upgrades into FY27.