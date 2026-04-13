Just Dial net profit down 36.6% despite revenue growth

Just Dial adds over 1.8 million listings

The company's core earnings (EBITDA) saw a small boost, but other income fell sharply and website traffic dipped by nearly 5%, with most users now on mobile.

Still, Just Dial added more than 1.8 million new listings and saw big jumps in geocoded data and user reviews.

Chief Growth Officer Shwetank Dixit says they're leaning into AI tools to work smarter and plan to keep pushing tech upgrades into FY27.