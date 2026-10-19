Just Dial Q2 revenue up 13.2% to ₹343cr, profit ₹108cr
Business
Just Dial just posted its second-quarter numbers for fiscal 2027: revenue jumped 13.2% to ₹343 crore compared to last year, but net profit actually slipped from ₹119.4 crore to ₹108 crore.
So, the company is earning more overall, but taking home a bit less.
Just Dial shares up 4.45%
Even with higher costs cutting into profits (EBITDA margin dropped from 28.7% to 26.4%), investors seemed pretty upbeat:
Just Dial's stock price climbed 4.45% on the NSE and closed at ₹745 on Monday, October 19, ahead of the company's Q2 FY27 earnings announcement.
Despite some bumps with rising expenses, the company's steady growth in India's hyperlocal search scene is keeping confidence high.