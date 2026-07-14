Just Dial shares jump 40% on Q1 profit, leadership change
Business
Just Dial's stock has shot up about 40% over the past three days, including a big 13% gain on Tuesday.
The excitement comes from two things: impressive quarterly earnings and a major leadership change.
The company posted a net profit of ₹166 crore for Q1 FY27, a solid 66% jump from the previous quarter.
Revenue rises to ₹327.5 cr
Revenue climbed to ₹327.5 crore, up 6.6% quarter-on-quarter and almost 10% year-on-year, the first near double-digit year-on-year growth in eight quarters.
Investors are also reacting to news that founder V S S Mani is stepping down after 33 years, with Dinkar Ayilavarapu being appointed CEO-designate, to take over as CEO from August 1, and Dinesh Taluja as CFO.
This smooth transition seems to have boosted confidence even more.