Just Dial stock jumps 10% after Kotak buy call ₹1,175
Business
Just Dial's stock shot up 10% on Friday after Kotak Institutional Equities called it a buy and set a target price of ₹1,175.
The boost comes as the company shows early signs of turning things around, thanks to new management, more paying customers, fresh product launches, and increasing penetration among B2B merchants.
Just Dial 56 million listings, 600,000 monetized
Kotak sees big growth potential: Just Dial has 56 million listings but only monetizes 600,000, and B2B merchants make up just 10% of the overall merchant base.
With collections bouncing back (up 14% year-over-year in Q1 fiscal 2027), plus cash reserves matching its market cap at ₹6,000 crore, there's plenty of room for expansion, or maybe even some shareholder perks down the line.