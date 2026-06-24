JustAI raises over $17 million Series A led by Base10

JustAI agents automate marketing tasks

JustAI's four smart AI agents (strategy, creative, decisioning, and data) make life easier for marketing teams in e-commerce and B2B. They handle everything from customer analysis to content creation and campaign optimization.

Over the past year alone, these tools helped drive over 600 monthly marketing decisions and brought in over $100 million in revenue for clients.

Co-founder Mittal says this new funding will let them reach even more businesses worldwide: "We want marketers to spend less time managing tools and more time making the decisions that drive growth. JustAI is building the infrastructure for that shift."