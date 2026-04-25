Justice Department closes probe into Jerome Powell renovation costs

Powell requested IG revisit in 2025

Even though two earlier audits found no wrongdoing, the inspector general was asked to revisit the matter in 2025 after Powell himself requested it, following pressure from President Trump and his supporters.

Pirro noted that while the Justice Department is done for now, it might reopen the case if anything new turns up.

The outcome could also impact whether Kevin Warsh gets confirmed as the next Federal Reserve chair by the Senate.