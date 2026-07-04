Justice Department seeks permanent dismissal for Gautam and Sagar Adani

DOJ says case mainly in India

The Justice Department explained that pushing forward could hurt relations with India and isn't worth it since: Indian authorities found no violations, no investors actually lost money, most evidence and witnesses are overseas, and there's little chance any trial would happen in the US

Plus, new guidelines say prosecutors should focus on cases that directly impact American interests.

As Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General R Trent McCotter put it, dropping this case was "not a close call."