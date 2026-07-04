Justice Department seeks permanent dismissal for Gautam and Sagar Adani
The US Department of Justice is asking to permanently drop all charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and six others.
They were accused in 2024 of running a $250 million bribery scheme with Indian officials and misleading US investors.
But the Justice Department says the case mostly happened in India, doesn't really involve US laws, and shouldn't be handled in American courts.
DOJ says case mainly in India
The Justice Department explained that pushing forward could hurt relations with India and isn't worth it since: Indian authorities found no violations, no investors actually lost money, most evidence and witnesses are overseas, and there's little chance any trial would happen in the US
Plus, new guidelines say prosecutors should focus on cases that directly impact American interests.
As Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General R Trent McCotter put it, dropping this case was "not a close call."