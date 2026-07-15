Justin McLeod raises $18 million for AI dating app Overtone
Business
Justin McLeod, the guy behind Hinge, just raised $18 million for his next big thing, Overtone.
This new AI-driven matchmaking service stands out by using AI and voice interviews to build deeper profiles, aiming to make online dating feel more real and less swipe-y.
Big names like Match Group are backing it.
Overtone uses voice interviews to match
Instead of just photos and bios, Overtone uses your voice to help match you with people you might actually click with.
Relationship expert Esther Perel is on the board, and the app is launching as many users say they're burned out by current dating apps (a 2024 survey says 78% feel this way).
While Hinge is adding features like "Friend's Take" to keep things fresh, Overtone's waitlist is open now, and it's set to launch later this year.