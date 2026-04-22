Justin Sun sues Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial over $320 million

WLFI governance threatens trading until 2030

Back in 2024, Sun put $45 million into WLFI for some 3 billion tokens and was later awarded another 1 billion tokens, though WLFI now disputes that role.

He's also calling out the company for a lack of transparency and a proposed governance measure that keep early investors like him from trading their tokens until 2030.

With WLFI declining to comment on the lawsuit, other investors are now demanding answers about how the company is run.