Justin Sun sues World Liberty Financial over $276 million token loss
Business
Crypto mogul Justin Sun is suing World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a company tied to the Trump family, after claiming he lost $276 million when his tokens were suddenly frozen.
Sun says he put in $75 million right after Trump's 2024 election win, but soon found himself locked out of his investment.
Witkoff denies claims amid arrest footage
Sun alleges WLFI not only froze his tokens but also took away his voting rights and even threatened to destroy them.
WLFI's CEO Zach Witkoff calls these claims "entirely meritless."
Adding to the drama, Witkoff himself was shown in footage of a 2022 cocaine arrest outside a Miami nightclub, with the charges later dropped, raising some eyebrows about trust in this high-stakes crypto world.