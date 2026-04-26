Justin Sun sues World Liberty Financial over $276 million token loss

Witkoff denies claims amid arrest footage

Sun alleges WLFI not only froze his tokens but also took away his voting rights and even threatened to destroy them.

WLFI's CEO Zach Witkoff calls these claims "entirely meritless."

Adding to the drama, Witkoff himself was shown in footage of a 2022 cocaine arrest outside a Miami nightclub, with the charges later dropped, raising some eyebrows about trust in this high-stakes crypto world.