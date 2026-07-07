K Raheja Corp pauses $700 million IPO after banker talks
Business
K Raheja Corp, a major name in Indian real estate, has hit pause on its $700 million IPO plans.
After chatting with investment bankers about timing and valuation, the company decided to wait until it grows bigger, hoping for a stronger market debut down the line.
India IPOs slump to $3.92 billion
India's IPO scene has cooled off big time this year, raising just $3.92 billion compared to last year's massive $22 billion.
Real estate stocks have taken a hit too, dropping 7% over the past year.
Still, experts think things could bounce back later in 2026 if markets settle and investor confidence returns.