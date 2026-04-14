Kaar Tech raises $11 million Series B to buy analytics firm

Kaar Tech plans IPO June 2027

Kaar Tech isn't slowing down: it is aiming for an IPO in fiscal 2027 and plans to file the paperwork by June 2027.

CEO Maran Nagarajan says he is confident about the future, even with IT market ups and downs.

The company, founded in 2005, has seen rapid growth (about a 45% annual revenue jump over five years) and now wants more business from Western markets while boosting revenue per employee as part of its global expansion.