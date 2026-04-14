Kaar Tech raises $11 million Series B to buy analytics firm
Kaar Tech, based in Chennai, plans to acquire a data analytics company by the end of this fiscal year.
The company recently raised $11 million in Series B funding and is aimed at expanding its data capability across analytics, ingestion, pipelines, and data-lake management.
It is specifically looking for companies with strong analytics skills to help it level up as an "Enterprise Operating System" enabler.
Kaar Tech plans IPO June 2027
Kaar Tech isn't slowing down: it is aiming for an IPO in fiscal 2027 and plans to file the paperwork by June 2027.
CEO Maran Nagarajan says he is confident about the future, even with IT market ups and downs.
The company, founded in 2005, has seen rapid growth (about a 45% annual revenue jump over five years) and now wants more business from Western markets while boosting revenue per employee as part of its global expansion.