Kabeer Biswas launches Bengaluru AI startup M backed by ₹102cr
Kabeer Biswas, who co-founded Dunzo, is back with a new AI startup called M.
The Bengaluru-based venture wants to take the hassle out of home life, starting with kitchen chores like meal planning, grocery lists, and coordinating with staff.
Backed by ₹102 crore in seed funding from investors like Peak XV Partners and Blume Ventures, M is all about making daily routines smoother.
M uses WhatsApp in Hindi Bengali
Right now, M is helping 150 households, but has its sights set on reaching 10,000 homes soon.
Its standout feature? It chats with household staff over WhatsApp in languages like Hindi and Bengali to organize meals and keep track of supplies, basically acting as the go-between for families and their staff.
The onboarding includes mapping your routines and preferences so everything runs on autopilot.
Up next: integrations with Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, plus a dedicated app in the works.