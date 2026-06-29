Kabeer Biswas launches Bengaluru AI startup M backed by ₹102cr

M uses WhatsApp in Hindi Bengali

Right now, M is helping 150 households, but has its sights set on reaching 10,000 homes soon.

Its standout feature? It chats with household staff over WhatsApp in languages like Hindi and Bengali to organize meals and keep track of supplies, basically acting as the go-between for families and their staff.

The onboarding includes mapping your routines and preferences so everything runs on autopilot.

Up next: integrations with Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, plus a dedicated app in the works.