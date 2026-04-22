Kajaria Ceramics announces potential buyback, board to meet April 30

Indian firms roll out buybacks

Kajaria's stock jumped over 1% after the news, part of a bigger trend in India right now.

Other companies like Rolex Rings, which is considering a buyback proposal, and Aurobindo Pharma have also rolled out buyback plans recently, and even IT giant Wipro is joining in with a massive ₹15,000 crore offer.

For investors, these buybacks are basically companies' way of returning surplus capital to shareholders and showing confidence in cash flows.