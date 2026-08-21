Kakao to spin off platform business as tentatively named KakaoAI

KakaoAI is tentatively set to hit the Korea Exchange on January 27, 2027. Meanwhile, the original parent will be renamed KakaoX and shift gears toward fintech, mobility, and content investments.

Ambitious targets are in play: KakaoAI wants 6 trillion won or more in revenue by 2030, with an operating margin above 30%; KakaoX is aiming for 10 trillion won or more in revenue.

There's also a plan for major share buybacks after the split.