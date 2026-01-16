Kakinada just launched the world's biggest green ammonia project
Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh is now home to the world's largest green ammonia plant—a roughly $10 billion project involving AM Green and other partners, scheduled to be kicked off by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
The goal? To start producing a million tons of eco-friendly ammonia each year by 2028, ramping up to 1.5 million tons per annum (1.5 MTPA) by 2030.
How it works and why it matters
This facility runs on massive solar and wind power, using advanced electrolysers and pumped hydro storage to keep things going even when the sun isn't shining.
It's already scored deals with big European buyers like Uniper and Yara, is set to create 8,000 construction jobs, and could help India hit one-fifth of its national green hydrogen target.
With exports planned for Europe and Asia, Kakinada is putting India on the global map for clean energy innovation.