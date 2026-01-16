Kakinada just launched the world's biggest green ammonia project

How it works and why it matters

This facility runs on massive solar and wind power, using advanced electrolysers and pumped hydro storage to keep things going even when the sun isn't shining.

It's already scored deals with big European buyers like Uniper and Yara, is set to create 8,000 construction jobs, and could help India hit one-fifth of its national green hydrogen target.

With exports planned for Europe and Asia, Kakinada is putting India on the global map for clean energy innovation.