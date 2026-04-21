Kalaari Capital backs NudgeBee with $3 million to automate FinOps
Business
NudgeBee, a young AI startup founded in 2024, just scored $3 million in a funding round led by Kalaari Capital.
The company is all about making life easier for cloud and FinOps teams, using AI to automate boring manual tasks and help fix issues faster while saving money.
NudgeBee to upgrade platform with funding
With this new funding, NudgeBee will upgrade its core platform and build out smarter tools that connect tons of data for quicker problem-solving.
Their tech already helps one customer cut cloud bills by up to 34%.
Kalaari's Sampath P says NudgeBee stands out because it fits right into how engineers already work, no extra hassle.