Kalshi adds 3 million users during 2026 FIFA World Cup
Business
Prediction platform Kalshi just had its biggest moment yet, adding three million new users during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
With over $1.2 billion traded on bets on the winner, this has been its largest single event so far.
Trading wraps up Sunday after the Spain vs. Argentina final.
Kalshi markets with ChatGPT and celebrities
Kalshi ran stadium ads with ADI Predictstreet and brought in ChatGPT for real-time match odds.
Its marketing featured football legends like Modric, Mourinho, and Messi, plus shoutouts from Timothee Chalamet and J Balvin.
CEO Tarek Mansour pointed out how quickly it moves, mentioning a commercial filmed with retired players in just 24 hours.
Even with some US regulatory hurdles, Kalshi is hoping to turn these new World Cup fans into long-term users.