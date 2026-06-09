Kalshi and Polymarket tighten rules on influencers spreading election misinformation

Influencers risk sponsorship loss amid probes

Breaking these new rules could get influencers dropped from sponsorships.

The move comes as Kalshi faces legal trouble in Arizona for alleged illegal election betting, plus a federal probe into insider trading by former Rep. George Santos.

Adding to the buzz, Donald Trump Jr., who advises both platforms, is in the spotlight since his father and others have been making unfounded claims about election fraud, putting extra heat on these prediction markets.