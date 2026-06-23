Kalshi halts Indian users' trading after India's new gaming ban
Kalshi, a U.S.-based prediction market, has stopped Indian users from trading event contracts after India banned these platforms.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) blocked sites like Kalshi in May 2026 under a new gaming law aimed at curbing money-based games.
Kalshi bars trading for Indian accounts
On June 17, Kalshi updated its rules to officially restrict India. You can still keep your account if you're in India, but trading is off-limits.
The government has also warned VPN providers that they could face legal action if they help users dodge the ban.
India bans monetized online games
India's new gaming law, effective since May 1, bans online games with monetary stakes due to risks like addiction and financial loss.
It's part of a bigger push to protect players and regulate the online gaming scene.