Kalshi in talks to raise $750 million at potential $40B valuation

Kalshi, the top name in prediction markets, is looking to raise at least $750 million in advanced talks with Sequoia Capital and Wellington Management.

If the deal goes through, Kalshi's valuation will jump to $40 billion, almost double what it was just a few months ago.

Sequoia wants a bigger piece of the action, while Wellington is joining in for the first time.

This comes right after Kalshi named Jeff Bandman as CEO of its Prime division.