Kalshi asks Netflix to pull trailer for prediction markets documentary

At the Las Vegas event, one guest said, "I like betting on Kalshi," while another displayed a screenshot of a $5,000 bet on their phone.

However, Kalshi is currently prohibited from operating in Nevada due to a court order.

The company contends that the bet shown was made on May 16, 2025, before the ban, and that Netflix has misled viewers into thinking this person could trade sports event contracts in Nevada on July 19, 2026.