Kalyan Jewellers posts 26% revenue rise after strong India sales
Business
Kalyan Jewellers just posted a 26% rise in revenue for the September quarter, mainly thanks to strong sales in India, up 27% from last year, despite the high base due to strong Navratri sales.
Their new Chennai-based brand, Akshaya Thanga Maligai, also gave them a boost, and they opened 12 Kalyan showrooms across India plus one in the UK.
Candere revenue jumps 64%
Their lifestyle brand Candere saw a huge 64% jump in revenue. Kalyan also sold a real estate asset for ₹86 crore.
Globally, they now have 546 showrooms (365 in India), with international sales up by 18%.
They're planning four more store launches during the current financial year to gear up for the festive and wedding rush.