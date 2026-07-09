Kalyan Jewellers Q1 revenue up 38% stock jumps 12%

Kalyan sales up 28% Candere doubles

Indian stores saw same-store sales climb 28%, while international revenue rose 35%.

Even with some bumps in the Middle East due to global tensions, those outlets still grew by 30%.

Old gold exchanges made up more than half of June's sales. Meanwhile, Kalyan's e-commerce brand Candere doubled its revenue over last year.

Analysts are optimistic about long-term growth but do mention possible risks like competition from Titan and market uncertainties.