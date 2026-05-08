Kalyan Jewellers Q4 profit more than doubles, revenue up 66%
Business
Kalyan Jewellers just dropped some impressive Q4 numbers: net profit more than doubled to ₹409.5 crore, and revenue shot up 66% to ₹10,274.9 crore.
The brand credits big festival buys and steady wedding jewelry demand for the boost.
Kalyan Jewellers proposes ₹2.50 final dividend
Their global stores brought in ₹1,157 crore (up 43%), while their online platform Candere made ₹131 crore in sales. Profits from international business doubled too.
Plus, Kalyan is proposing a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share for FY26, pending shareholder approval soon.