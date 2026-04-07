Kalyan Jewellers shares rise 4% after standout Q4 fiscal 2026

Kalyan's Candere up over 360% Q4

International revenue rose 45%, with the Middle East seeing a boost from Ramadan shoppers.

Kalyan's online-first brand Candere had a massive over 360% jump in fourth-quarter revenue, helping push its annual growth to 160%.

Even with some delays from West Asia geopolitical issues causing supply-side disruptions in building materials, the company managed to open 28 new showrooms and 14 Candere outlets this quarter, bringing its total presence worldwide to over 500 stores.